M4 Macs slated to launch in November

Apple’s upcoming Macs with the M4 chip are slated for a debut in November.

The Cupertino-based company is planning to launch its Mac lineup in November, according to rumors. Traditionally, Mac models are usually announced at the end of the year, which means it’s a first for Apple to debut Macs with the M4 chip in November. It’s possible that the announcement will come in October- in 2023, Apple held the ‘Scary Fast’ event on October 30 and revealed the iMac and MacBook Pro with the M3 chip. After the announcement, the devices were made publicly available on November 7. The same could be done this year.

It’s believed that Apple will have four new Mac models in 2024, specifically a Mac mini, an iMac, and the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The minimum memory for the devices is said to be 16GB, with mass production already having started.