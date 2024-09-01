Apple

M4 Macs slated to launch in November

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Macs

Apple’s upcoming Macs with the M4 chip are slated for a debut in November.

Advertisements

The Cupertino-based company is planning to launch its Mac lineup in November, according to rumors. Traditionally, Mac models are usually announced at the end of the year, which means it’s a first for Apple to debut Macs with the M4 chip in November. It’s possible that the announcement will come in October- in 2023, Apple held the ‘Scary Fast’ event on October 30 and revealed the iMac and MacBook Pro with the M3 chip. After the announcement, the devices were made publicly available on November 7. The same could be done this year.

M4 Macs

It’s believed that Apple will have four new Mac models in 2024, specifically a Mac mini, an iMac, and the 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro laptops. The minimum memory for the devices is said to be 16GB, with mass production already having started.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
M4 iPad Pro
The M4 iPad Pro is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Napoleon: Director’s Cut
Apple TV+ releases ‘Napoleon: Director’s Cut’
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia
macOS Sequoia developer beta supports app store external drive installs
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Beta version of Apple Intelligence comes without a region lock
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple said to invest in OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Select LG smart TVs to have a 3-Month Apple TV+ Offer
1 Min Read
iPad Mini
The iPad Mini 6 with 64GB Wi-Fi is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Alexa
Alexa to get a boost from Claude AI
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
A slew of new games heading to the Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Sports app
iOS Lock Screen now supports more Sports app features
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 Chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?