Apple

M5 Pro Chip Described As Strongest Chip Made by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
M5 Pro Chip Described As Strongest Chip Made by Apple

The M5 Ultra has been premiered by Apple with the company promoting it as the strongest chip manufactured by Apple. The chip was manufactured by merging dual-die M5 Max chips with the use of the next-generation UltraFusion technology from Apple.


The inter-die bandwidth has been increased by the UltraFusion technology by over 6x, allowing the four dies that were merged to act as one processor. Up to 36 cores are included in the CPU, and up to 80 GPU cores with Neural Accelerators integrated into each one. You can stream up to 33 streams at the same time in 8K Pro Res 422 at 30 FPS.

M5 Pro Chip Described As Strongest Chip Made by Apple

The Mac Studio will be the exclusive device to feature the M5 Ultra chip, with pre-orders available today and availability of the device starting on the 22nd of September. 512GB unified memory configurations will not be available until late October.


Latest News
First 2nm Chip Revealed in M6 Chip
First 2nm Chip Revealed in M6 Chip
1 Min Read
Mac Studio Has Been Refreshed With M5 Ultra and M5 Max Chips
Mac Studio Has Been Refreshed With M5 Ultra and M5 Max Chips
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
The AirPods Max 2 is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Smart Home Display by Apple Still Releasing in 2026
Smart Home Display by Apple Still Releasing in 2026
1 Min Read
Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out
Dynamic Power Adapter By Apple Branching Out
1 Min Read
Magic Keyboard Refreshed Went Under the Radar
Magic Keyboard Refreshed Went Under the Radar
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off
The 13-inch M5 MacBook Air 24GB/1TB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed
iPhone Event Potential Date Revealed
1 Min Read
Tim Cook Farewell Party as CEO Hosted by Apple
Tim Cook Farewell Party as CEO Hosted by Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades
iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades
1 Min Read
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $14 Off
The AirTag 2 4-Pack is $14 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro With Camera Could Be an Alternative to Smart Glasses
AirPods Pro With Camera Could Be an Alternative to Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
Lost your password?