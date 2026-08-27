M5 Pro Chip Described As Strongest Chip Made by Apple

The M5 Ultra has been premiered by Apple with the company promoting it as the strongest chip manufactured by Apple. The chip was manufactured by merging dual-die M5 Max chips with the use of the next-generation UltraFusion technology from Apple.

The inter-die bandwidth has been increased by the UltraFusion technology by over 6x, allowing the four dies that were merged to act as one processor. Up to 36 cores are included in the CPU, and up to 80 GPU cores with Neural Accelerators integrated into each one. You can stream up to 33 streams at the same time in 8K Pro Res 422 at 30 FPS.

The Mac Studio will be the exclusive device to feature the M5 Ultra chip, with pre-orders available today and availability of the device starting on the 22nd of September. 512GB unified memory configurations will not be available until late October.