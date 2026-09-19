Apple

M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

By Samantha Wiley
M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

Benchmark results for the M6 chip were found in the database by Geekbench 7, providing us a look at the performance gains of the chip that will be powering the revamped Mac Mini. The M6 chip was manufactured with the 2nm process.


The M6 chip achieved a Multi-Core CPU score of 22,783 and a Single-Core CPU score of 4,071; for reference, the Multi-Core CPU scores from the M5 chip were 17,948, and the Single-Core CPU score was 3,641. If the results are true, we are looking at a 27% improvement in multi-core CPU and a 12% single-core CPU improvement.

M6 Chip Benchmark Results Surfaced

Apple claims that the M6 Chip features the fastest single-threaded CPU performance in the world, with a score of 4,071 beating all other PC and Macs in the database from Geekbench 7.

The Mac Mini will be available on September 22, powered by the M5 Pro and M6 chips.


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