Apple

M7 Series Could Release As Early As 2027 With AI Focus

By Samantha Wiley
M7 Series Could Release As Early As 2027 With AI Focus

Apple will be making changes to the timeline for the launch of Apple Silicon for a faster premiere of the chips made to handle AI workloads. Apple is looking to release an M6 Mac later this year, with a standalone chip with no M6 Max or M6 Pro chips. The company will be focusing on the M7 series chips that could be released next year.


Apple has been hastening the development of its M7 chips as they have the technology that can support GPU-intensive software and on-device AI. Apple historically has had 3 variants of the chip with each release, so the M6 series will be the first time the chip will be a standalone.

M7 Series Could Release As Early As 2027 With AI Focus

Apple is rumored to be making a high-end Mac featuring touchscreen capabilities and an OLED display that could be released as early as this year, but with the M7 Max and M7 Pro chips marked for a release in 2027, this looks to now be unlikely.


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