Apple

Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chip to debut in 2025

By Samantha Wiley
Mac

Apple will debut the Mac Pro and Mac Studio machines equipped with the M4 chip in mid or late 2025, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the latest Macs that will have the M4 chips will be the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. The timeline for the Mac Studio is believed to be at mid 2025, while the Mac Pro is believed to come out at the second half of the year. It’s likely that the Mac Studio will have a June launch while the Mac Pro will be released at around fall season. Both machines will have the M4 Ultra chips, which has not seen the light of day yet. Only the iPad Pro has the standard M4 chip.

Mac

Before the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, Apple is expected to debut new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models with the M4 chip in October.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad Wi-Fi 64GB is $129 Off
1 Min Read
Submerged
New ‘Submerged’ immersive short film trailer launches
1 Min Read
Xbox
Wired Xbox controller support added in iOS 18
1 Min Read
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $300 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp launches status update user tagging
1 Min Read
NBA 2K25
NBA 2K25 arrives on Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple releases new iPhone 16 camera control Ad Video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple silicon chips
Amkor and TSMC launch new chip production partnership
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
OLED screen with TDDI might arrive in iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify adds offline backup in premium tier
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?