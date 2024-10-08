Mac Pro and Mac Studio with M4 chip to debut in 2025

Apple will debut the Mac Pro and Mac Studio machines equipped with the M4 chip in mid or late 2025, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the latest Macs that will have the M4 chips will be the Mac Pro and Mac Studio. The timeline for the Mac Studio is believed to be at mid 2025, while the Mac Pro is believed to come out at the second half of the year. It’s likely that the Mac Studio will have a June launch while the Mac Pro will be released at around fall season. Both machines will have the M4 Ultra chips, which has not seen the light of day yet. Only the iPad Pro has the standard M4 chip.

Before the Mac Pro and Mac Studio, Apple is expected to debut new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro models with the M4 chip in October.