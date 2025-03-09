Mac Studio with M3 Ultra and M4 Max announced by Apple

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently reported that a revamped version of the Mac Studio will soon be launched, and is anticipated to feature the M4 Max Chip that was first implemented into the MacBook Pros last year. It might also be an M3 Ultra, a new chip though not part of the M4, rather falls under the M3 Arsenal.

Gurman has been facing some trouble in predicting the release of the Mac Studio because of Apple’s changes in plans, with past reports saying it will be in the middle of 2025, then later on speculating it would be before the latest iPadAir and iPhone 16e. No clear expectations are made regarding the performance of the M3 Ultra, but the M3 Max does not have a feature called UltraFusion Interconnect which doubles up Max chips. Gurman indicates that the M3 Ultra might be integrated into the Mac Studio to differentiate it from M4 Ultra Mac Pros.

Fast forward to March 5th, Apple unveiled what it claims to be the most powerful they’ve made for a Mac device- the groundbreaking Mac Studio featuring the new M3 Ultra and M4 Max.