Apple

MacBooks with LCD mini-LED Backlighting Here to Stay Until 2028

By Samantha Wiley
MacBooks with LCD mini-LED Backlighting Here to Stay Until 2028

Plans to integrate OLED panels for MacBooks have been revised by Apple, with the current LCD MacBook Pro models featuring mini-LED backlighting staying until at least 2028. A roadmap for OLED integration has been uploaded by Omdia, a research firm where Apple plans a long-term plan for OLED panels rather than instant for their iPad and MacBooks, but the pace it is going has changed recently due to the increased costs in components and memory.


Apple is rumored to be creating an OLED MacBook Pro, branded the MacBook Ultra, and will be placed above the MacBook Pro line. The roadmap provided by Omdia is the first to hint that LCD panels are here to stay until at least 2028.

MacBooks with LCD mini-LED Backlighting Here to Stay Until 2028

The firm predicts that Apple will remain selling the LCD 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with the OLED panel MacBook Pro. a 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro with OLED is expected to be revealed this year, with a release early next year.


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