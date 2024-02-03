macOS 14.4 public beta launches

macOS Sonoma 14.4 public beta is now available for those interested.

Apple today launched the first beta of the macOS Sonoma 14.4 update for public users, which means non-developers can access the update before it officially goes live. Testers can get the public beta through their devices’ Software Update section in System Settings. For beta versions, users can enable ‘Sonoma Public Beta’, although registration is required in the official beta testing website.

macOS Sonona 14.4 public beta features upcoming operating systems with several new features to enhance user experience, as well as security fixes and improvements. The operating system introduces video conferencing and general features such as Game Mode, Widgets on Desktop, Presenter Overlay, a new Screen Sharing picker, and Continuity, to name a few. The 2022 Mac Studio, iMac Pro, 2019 and later iMac, 2018 MacBook Air, 2018 MacBook Pro, and 2018 Mac mini can be updated to macOS Sonoma.