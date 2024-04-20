macOS 15 may have a new Calculator app

A rumor recently suggested that Apple is working on a new Calculator app for the macOS 15.

The new and overhauled Calculator is believed to have new features, including integration with Notes, a history to show previous calculations via a section, toggles for programmer, scientific, and basic mode, adjustable window sizes for the three calculator views, and an improved unit conversion system with up-to-date exchange rates. The refreshed Calculator app will also have a new design, similar to the one in iOS 18. It’s believed to have rounded buttons for aesthetic purposes as well. macOS 15 is the next iteration of macOS, but it’s currently under beta development with no release date window.

Apple might be revealing macOS this year alongside the new iPadOS and iOS systems. It’s believed that the operating systems will be shown in this year’s WWDC with an official public release in the fall season.