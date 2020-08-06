macOS Big Sur Now Supports Safari 4K YouTube Videos

Big Sur beta 4 introduces 4K viewing on YouTube Safari.

Apple has updated its macOS Big Sur beta with support for watching 4K videos on YouTube using Safari. This falls in line with recent feature additions on tvOS 14 and iOS 14 being able to do the same thing.

It’s the first time Safari will be getting the 4K support. Previously, Mac users had to download another browser, such as Chrome to view 4K resolution on the video sharing platform.

Now, Safari users can choose 4K on the YouTube quality options, alongside 720p, 1080p and others. Apple has decided to support VP9 codec which makes it possible to scale to 4K videos. Aside from that, Safari 14 also gets HDR videos and WebP images, which unlocks 4K video viewing on Netflix. The Cupertino-based company is also looking to add WebExtension API, which adds same-extension support across different browsers.

Big Sur is expected to launch alongside iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 this fall.