Apple

macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 goes live

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1

Apple’s macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 is now live for Mac users.

Advertisements

macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 is the first minor update after the release of macOS Sequoia 15, with a week spanning between them. Release notes for macOS Sequoia said that the update provides important bug fixes for devices, which include Messages not working after a reply to a shared Apple Watch face and improved compatibility with third-party security software. The full notes can be viewed on Apple’s official page or in the updates section on the Mac. Apple also notes that some macOS Sequoia features may not be available for all Apple devices or regions.

macOS Sequoia 15.0.1

Mac users can start the software update by having their devices connect to the internet, and then going to the Settings section. From there, head to the Software Update option and wait for the latest macOS Sequoia version to appear.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPadOS 18.0.1
iPadOS 18.0.1 launches for the M4 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to have A18 chip and in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for M4 iPad Pro is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Gmail
Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued
1 Min Read
Juno
Juno for YouTube app exits App Store
1 Min Read
M4 Chip Macs
M4 chip Macs has a 2024 launch
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 Chip and Nano Texture Glass is $106 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung
1 Min Read
Lost your password?