macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 goes live

Apple’s macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 is now live for Mac users.

macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 is the first minor update after the release of macOS Sequoia 15, with a week spanning between them. Release notes for macOS Sequoia said that the update provides important bug fixes for devices, which include Messages not working after a reply to a shared Apple Watch face and improved compatibility with third-party security software. The full notes can be viewed on Apple’s official page or in the updates section on the Mac. Apple also notes that some macOS Sequoia features may not be available for all Apple devices or regions.

Mac users can start the software update by having their devices connect to the internet, and then going to the Settings section. From there, head to the Software Update option and wait for the latest macOS Sequoia version to appear.