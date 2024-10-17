macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer update now live

Apple has recently made its seventh developer beta for macOS Sequoia 15.1 available.

Those who registered for the beta software can proceed to the Software Update section within the System Settings app. It’s worth noting that an Apple Developer account is needed to be able to download the beta version successfully. The seventh update precedes the sixth version in the span of one week.

macOS Sequoia 15.1 is notable for its Apple Intelligence functions, with support for new Siri features, Mail app priority messages, Clean Up and Memory Movie in the Photos app, Messages and Mail Smart Replies, and Writing Tools. Promised functionalities such as advanced Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground haven’t gone live yet. Apple Intelligence functions will require users to have a machine with the M chip. Downloading the seventh beta version requires an internet connection and having the Mac plugged in to prevent unexpected interruptions.