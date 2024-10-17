Apple

macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer update now live

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sequoia 15.1

Apple has recently made its seventh developer beta for macOS Sequoia 15.1 available.

Advertisements

Those who registered for the beta software can proceed to the Software Update section within the System Settings app. It’s worth noting that an Apple Developer account is needed to be able to download the beta version successfully. The seventh update precedes the sixth version in the span of one week.

macOS Sequoia 15.1

macOS Sequoia 15.1 is notable for its Apple Intelligence functions, with support for new Siri features, Mail app priority messages, Clean Up and Memory Movie in the Photos app, Messages and Mail Smart Replies, and Writing Tools. Promised functionalities such as advanced Siri, Genmoji, and Image Playground haven’t gone live yet. Apple Intelligence functions will require users to have a machine with the M chip. Downloading the seventh beta version requires an internet connection and having the Mac plugged in to prevent unexpected interruptions.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad Mini 7
New iPad Mini 7 debuts
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The iPad Mini 6 Wi-Fi 64GB is Still on Sale
1 Min Read
Digital Car Keys
Digital car keys arriving to Audi, Polestar, and Volvo
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New limited edition Beats Studio Pro debuts at Best Buy
1 Min Read
Silo
Apple TV+ shares ‘Silo’ season 2 trailer
1 Min Read
Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for 13-inch iPad Pro is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple smart glasses might debut in 2027
1 Min Read
Vision Headset
Lower-Cost Vision headset rumored to arrive in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Wallet
Apple Wallet features now on ticketmaster
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Temu App
Indonesia seeks a Temu App Store ban
1 Min Read
iOS 18.1
You can now delete or change primary email with iOS 18.1
1 Min Read
Lost your password?