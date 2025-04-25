macOS Sequoia 15.5 now has a third beta

Apple recently put out the third beta for the upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.5 to developers.

Advertisements

macOS Sequoia 15.5 third beta came out a week after the second beta was released. Developers who have registered for access can get the software update by going to the System Settings and opting in the Software Update section. You’ll need to have an Apple ID that’s connected to the Developer Account to see the beta download option. After going through the software update, it’s best to leave the download to complete and restart the machine before doing any more work.

The third beta and macOS Sequoia 15.5 appear to be a minor update with very few changes and new features, if at all. It’s believed that macOS will not have any major changes as Apple will be debuting macOS 16 soon. macOS 16 is expected to be revealed during this year’s WWDC.