Apple

macOS Sonoma 14.3 latest public beta released

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sonoma 14.3

Apple has recently put out the latest public beta for the macOS Sonoma 14.3 ahead of the official release.

The third public beta arrives one week after the second public beta was launched and is now available to download for those who want to test out the features. Beta testers can go to System Settings, then Beta updates and finally, in ‘Sonoma Public Beta’ To access the third public beta 14.3 a developer account is needed.

macOS Sonoma 14.3

macOS Sonoma 14.3 will have several notable features, including Apple Music collaborative playlist support. With this, Apple Music subscribers can build playlists with other users. Within an existing or new playlist is the icon to turn on sharing and collaboration. Once this is enabled, users can share their playlists with other people. Those within the group can listen to the songs or add to the playlist.

macOS Sonoma has a tentative launch date of late January.

