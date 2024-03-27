Apple

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 launches with USB hub fix

By Samantha Wiley
macOS Sonoma 14.4.1

Apple has released a quick update for macOS Sonoma which includes a fix for USB hubs not being recognized.

Advertisements

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1 is the latest minor patch within the Sonoma operating system, just three weeks after Sonoma 14.4 was released. Machines running macOS Sonoma are eligible to download the update free of charge- users can head over to the System Settings section, then Software Update, and initiate the process. In the meantime, macOS Ventura users can download a similar patch, macOS 13.6.6.

macOS Sonoma 14.4.1

In the release notes, it’s said that the update fixes the issue of USB hubs to not be recognized on external displays, as well as Java becoming unresponsive and suddenly quitting. Audio unit plug-ins should now work for professional music apps. These three issues plagued macOS Sonoma users with no temporary solutions until now. The official release notes can be found on Apple’s website.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
