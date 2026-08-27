Magic Keyboard Refreshed Went Under the Radar

The Apple Magic Keyboard has been upgraded, and it went under the radar. The new keyboard has the tabs for the keycaps Delete, Return, Caps Lock, Tab, and Shift labeled with glyphs instead of the text on the edge.

The full-size models that have a numeric pad have the change go beyond that, where the End, Return, Clear, Page Down, and Page Up keys have their text swapped and replaced with symbols. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Magic Keyboard that come in both black and white received the update.

This update reflects the changes Apple made to its laptop this year, where the MacBook Neo, MacBook Pro Air, and MacBook Pro received glyphs on the same keys that were mentioned.

Glyphs have been used by Apple in the European and British England layouts for a while, so customers in the area will get used to the update faster.