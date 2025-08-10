MagSafe Charger Firmware 2A168 Update Released By Apple

A firmware update was launched for the MagSafe Charger 25W, version 2A168, which is compatible with the most recent AirPods and iPhone 12 and later models. The previous update was the 2A146 version that was released last year.

The MagSafe charger was introduced by Apple back in 2024 of September together with the iPhone 16. It could charge iPhone 12 up to later models like the iPhone 15, with the capability to charge them up to 15W. Other models of the MagSafe charger have been replaced by Apple with the 2024 MagSafe.

There’s no certain method on how to update the firmware of a MagSafe charger, other than you have to connect or plug it into another Apple device to start the update. These updates are released OTA with no release notes provided, so it is unknown what has changed or what’s new with the update on the MagSafe software.