Mainland China Apple Stores bring back Today at Apple sessions

China is getting back Today at Apple sessions and is set to resume on August 3.

In-store creative sessions were put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. But now, the calendar is slowly filling up with 3 daily sessions for each of the nine stores.

Classes favor art session and photography instead of community walks and headphones in order to maintain cleanliness and physical distancing. Local artist performances and Labs have yet to be added.

Participating Apple Stores will still have hand sanitizers and conduct temperature checks, plus regular disinfection of equipment for every session. Cube seating is implemented in Forums, and spaced 1 meter apart, which means fewer attendance numbers.

The nine mainland China Apple Stores will open August 3 and feature video walls and Apple’s latest design. In the US, Today at Apple will be held in virtual rooms due to the corona virus pandemic. Its current Today at Apple at Home program is available to view on the official Apple website.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
