Apple

Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs

By Samantha Wiley
Apple will be expanding its manufacturing academy, adding in virtual programs for training for small and midsize businesses in the U.S. This is the first time that the Apple Academy training program is made available online.


The online courses offered by Apple feature a variety of topics for manufacturing, such as predictive maintenance, machine learning with the use of vision systems, optimizing quality control, and automation. Content for professional development on presentation and communication skills is also incorporated for roles in leadership.

This change was made for companies to be able to easily access the program when they are unable to attend sessions in person. Apple launched the program in August in partnership with MSU, or Michigan State University.

Apple says the digital curriculum for the Manufacturing Academy program’s expansion will be ongoing, with consultation and on-hands training provided to 80 businesses in Michigan, Indiana, Utah, Missouri, and Florida.


