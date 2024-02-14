Apple

March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models

By Samantha Wiley
new iPad and MacBook Air

Apple might be planning on releasing new iPad and MacBook Air models after the Vision Pro headset.

Advertisements

March is looking like a busy month for Apple as the company is expected to launch the new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro soon. Apple had a press release confirming the launch of iOS 17.4 in the same month. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and new MacBook Air models will come ‘around the end of March’. The analyst said that the M3 chip will be included in the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air variants for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and faster graphic rendering performance.

new iPad and MacBook Air

The next iPad Pro models might have OLED displays, and possibly the M3 chip, a refresh of the Magic Keyboard, a landscape front camera, and MagSafe charging. There are also rumors that a new iPhone 15 model with a new color might be released in March.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Apple TV+ ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ canceled
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The Second Generation AirPods Pro is 24% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Plus
Online leaker suggests iPhone 16 Plus will have lower battery capacity
1 Min Read
Foundation
Apple TV+ ‘Foundation’ production delayed
1 Min Read
Apple Cash
Code in iOS 17.4 developer beta reveal Apple Cash Virtual Cards
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000mAh Prime Power Bank is 31% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ goes live on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple files settlement with Rivos
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple to address ghost touch issue with Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 models
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Enjoy a 34% Discount on the Beats Studio Pro Headphones
1 Min Read
Fake LastPass App
Fake LastPass App circulates on App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?