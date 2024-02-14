March might bring new iPad and MacBook Air models

Apple might be planning on releasing new iPad and MacBook Air models after the Vision Pro headset.

Advertisements

March is looking like a busy month for Apple as the company is expected to launch the new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro soon. Apple had a press release confirming the launch of iOS 17.4 in the same month. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that new iPad Air, iPad Pro, and new MacBook Air models will come ‘around the end of March’. The analyst said that the M3 chip will be included in the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air variants for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and faster graphic rendering performance.

The next iPad Pro models might have OLED displays, and possibly the M3 chip, a refresh of the Magic Keyboard, a landscape front camera, and MagSafe charging. There are also rumors that a new iPhone 15 model with a new color might be released in March.