Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple

Apple has a massive discount for MLS Season Pass and the remainder of this year’s season. The original price of the pass is set at $99 for an annual subscription, but is currently priced at $29, and further dips to only $25 for existing subscribers of Apple TV+

The pass covers the remainder of this year’s season of the MLS and its playoffs. You can watch live matches and on demand with a Spanish or English commentary. The pass also features MLS 360, a show featuring commentary and highlights from all the games that have passed, and Sunday Night Soccer, which was recently introduced and broadcasts the featured match on Sundays.

The drop in price matches the strategy in pricing Apple has done in the past, where they lower the price as the season goes on. The promo is only available until the end of this year’s season and will start charging at the price of $99 once renewed, unless you cancel the subscription.