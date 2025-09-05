Apple

Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple

Apple has a massive discount for MLS Season Pass and the remainder of this year’s season. The original price of the pass is set at $99 for an annual subscription, but is currently priced at $29, and further dips to only $25 for existing subscribers of Apple TV+


The pass covers the remainder of this year’s season of the MLS and its playoffs. You can watch live matches and on demand with a Spanish or English commentary. The pass also features MLS 360, a show featuring commentary and highlights from all the games that have passed, and Sunday Night Soccer, which was recently introduced and broadcasts the featured match on Sundays.

Massive Discount For MLS Season Pass Offered By Apple

The drop in price matches the strategy in pricing Apple has done in the past, where they lower the price as the season goes on. The promo is only available until the end of this year’s season and will start charging at the price of $99 once renewed, unless you cancel the subscription.


Latest News
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
Beats Solo Buds Marked $20 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
AirPods 3 Pro with New Features Will Be Potentially Unveiled Next Week
1 Min Read
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
New Details for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Revealed
1 Min Read
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
New Scene Sharing Feature in Netflix for iOS
1 Min Read
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Gen iPad 256GB is $50 Off
2 Min Read
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
Cheaper and Lighter Apple Vision Pro May Launch 2 Years From Now
1 Min Read
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple
Lead Researcher For AI Research Team Leaves Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
Apple Watch Series 10 42mm Marked $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
Apple Demands Its Suppliers To Transition To Robotics And Automation
1 Min Read
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store
Apple Opens Apple Hebbal Store
1 Min Read
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
The Anker 525 7-in-1 Charging Station is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
Hyundai IONIQ 3 Reportedly Adopting CarPlay Ultra
1 Min Read
Lost your password?