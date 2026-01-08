Apple

Max Bandwidth Increased for Wi-Fi 6E iPads and Macs

By Samantha Wiley
Apple rolled out improvements for Wi-Fi speeds for certain iPads and Macs that have Wi-Fi 6E support along with the macOS Tahoe 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 release. The revamped specs for Wi-Fi connection are listed on the platform deployment guide at Apple.


The A17 Pro iPad Mini, M3 iPad Air, M4 iPad Pro and the M2 MacBooks to M5 variants, along with the M2, M3 and M4 MacBook Air can now support a maximum channel bandwidth of 160MHz when you are connected to Wi-Fi networks that support 5GHz.

With the improvements, devices with Wi-Fi 6E support, provided they’re connected to a 5GHz network, can get a peak of 6GHz approaching peak, and will be able to utilize the improvements for the bandwidth. Improvements won’t be seen on MacBooks that feature a 160MHz bandwidth when connecting to routers with 5GHz and 80MHz speed.


