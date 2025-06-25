Menu Bar Appears in macOS Tahoe Beta 2

The latest beta version of macOS Tahoe allows users to add a background to the menu bar.

The second beta update of macOS Tahoe takes the regular background in the menu bar as part of the Liquid Glass theme. When removed, the menu bar blends into the background or wallpaper, and the icons appear to be freely floating on the screen. Apple added a slight gradient tone so it would still be visible when needed. The toggle can be found in the Menu Bar section within the System Settings app. It’s worth noting that the background could be re-enabled.

The second beta of the upcoming software has Apple making updates based on developer feedback. The Finder icon has been changed to make it similar to traditional colors as well. The full release notes can be viewed on Apple’s official webpage. macOS Tahoe is set to debut this fall with iOS 26.