Messages App to Have Mixmoji, Generative Shortcuts, and More

By Samantha Wiley
Code in iOS 26 suggests that there will be new and exciting features headed to the Messages app.

Messages is said to be gaining customized backgrounds via AI, according to code found in the software. It’s believed that Image Playground will be the main engine for this, and there would be style options such as Sketch, Illustration, and Animation. Users will be able to customize the background per conversation on the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that it will sync for all participants. It’s worth noting that other third-party apps have custom background support.

The app is also said to have poll support and incoming message auto translation, as well as the ability to create Mixmojis. Users can now mix two standard emojis to create a new mixmoji for greater customization. iOS 26 and the other software updates are ready to be unveiled during this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

