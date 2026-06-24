Meta Releases New Smart Glasses Priced at $299

Meta have premiered a smart glasses that will be distributed under their own brand instead of it being from Oakley or Ray-Ban, and is cutting the price as the company is looking to keep increasing their lead in the smart-glasses category before Apple joins in with their smart glasses.

The Fury and Adventurer models have a price of $299, being $80 less than the Ray-Ban Second-Generation Meta Wayfarer. The parent company of both Oakley and Ray-Ban, EssesilorLuxottica, are creating the glasses even as Meta designed them in house and put their brand on it.

The smart glasses feature 3K video capture, 8 hours of battery life, and a 12MP camera. Apple is rumored to be releasing its first pair of smart glasses next year, featuring a design made by them instead of others in regards to Siri, microphones and the camera.