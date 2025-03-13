Apple

‘Metallica Immersive Concert’ arriving on Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Metallica Immersive Concert

Apple’s next immersive video features Metallica, a classic rock icon, for the Apple Vision Pro.

The next immersive video comes from Metallica and is expected to be available to watch starting March 14. Apple retail stores now have previews for customers and as a way for them to consider getting the device. The concert was originally filed during the M72 World Tour in Mexico City and showcases three full performances, namely ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘One’, and ‘Whiplash’. The footage was captured via Apple Immersive Video with a 180-degree view and Spatial Audio. For this to happen, Apple set up a sound stage with 14 video cameras that moved around as the band performed.

Metallica Immersive Concert

Apple said the experience ‘provides unprecedented access’ to the band members Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett, and James Hetfield. Lars Ulrich said that the new format is ‘very immersive’ and ‘super fun’. The M72 is set to arrive on Apple Music as well.

