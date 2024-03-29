More Apple Arcade titles coming to Vision Pro

Apple recently announced more incoming Apple Arcade titles for the Vision Pro headset.

Three new Apple Arcade games will be arriving for the Vision Pro, namely Spire Blast, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, and Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City. These games will be available to download and play starting March 28. Spire Blast is a puzzler game with physics, while Gibbon: Beyond the Trees is an adventure game that won the 2022 Apple Design Award. Alto’s Odyssey: The Lost City is an arcade game with simplistic controls. In an email to subscribers, Apple encouraged users to try the new games which will come out on March 28.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming service that offers several hundred titles, ranging from adventure to role-playing games. All of the titles do not have in-app purchases or ads and can be played on the Mac, Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, and Vision Pro.