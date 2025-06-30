More Backgrounds Added to Invites App

Apple recently updated its Invites app to have more backgrounds for a variety of activities.

The Invites app now has more background options for event customization. Apple said the new backgrounds are good for a watch party, drinks with friends, or pool day. In the ‘Photographic’ section there are several items, including champagne glasses, rainbow sparkles, water on a beach, pickleballs, a disco ball, beer, clouds, and more. Users can scroll through the options in the updated Invites app on their devices.

The app debuted in February this year, and it’s the second update so far. The app serves as a planning app for custom invitations and unique fonts, images, and backgrounds for directions and more. RSVP and event management tools are included as well. The app can be downloaded for free, but it requires an iCloud+ subscription. RVSPs can be done even without an iCloud or an iPhone.