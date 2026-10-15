More Products Added to Obsolete List

Apple has added products to the list of obsolete products. The products are the 6th gen iPad, the BeatsX Headphones, and the 2017 12-inch MacBook. A product is considered to be obsolete by Apple when the last distribution was 7 years ago. You can view the list of obsolete products on the official website.

Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores are ordered by the company to stop hardware services for products deemed obsolete, with order usually unavailable. The MacBook could be qualified for battery replacement until 10 years have passed. Repairability will be subject to availability of parts.

The 12-inch Intel Based MacBook was discontinued by Apple in 2019 and the company has not offered a 13-inch Apple Silicon MacBook since then. Apple moved products to the obsolete products as they released new products, such as the new Apple TV 4K.