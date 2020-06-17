More than 70 Apple stores to reopen in Canada and the USA

According to the latest reports Apple has plans to reopen more than 70 stores at different locations in the USA and Canada this week. The stores will reopen in the states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, California, New York, New Jersey, and other places in Canada.

The official notification to reopen the stores in New York was sent by Apple’s Deirdre O’Brien telling the employees about the remaining reopenings. New York was hit the hardest by the coronavirus.

In the note, Deirdre O’Brien said that they will return to serve their customers in various locations around the USA. He specially marked New York and said that Apple stands by New Yorkers as they have faced many difficulties. He then added:

“We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner”

Apple stores will reopen with precautions and extreme safety measures. Apple is reopening three stores in Ontario which include Apple Bayshore, Apple Masonville, & Apple Conestoga, and Apple Place Ste-Foy in Quebec. Apple has already implemented the safety measures in the stores that are already opened which include Apple Stores in British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba.

As of now, the stores are only offering curbside pickup and a few allow the customers to enter by appointment. As of today, Apple has a total of 154 stores in the USA and 365 stores around the world which are operational.