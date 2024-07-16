Apple

More users notified by Apple of potential iPhone hack

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone

Users with suspected hacked iPhones were sent notifications by the Cupertino-based company.

Apple promised in 2021 that the company would send alerts to those who were believed to be the subject of spyware and malware attacks by the state. Apple routinely sent out warnings, with the last one in April this year when users in 92 countries were sent alerts. Currently, Apple has issued a new batch in 98 countries, saying that the users’ devices were the subject of spyware attempts.

iPhone

The alert says ‘Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID’ and said that the reason for this was because of their identities or occupation. Apple then said that the warning should be taken seriously. Apple has a dedicated support page for users to protect themselves against security breaches.

