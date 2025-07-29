Apple

Multi-Device Pairing Arriving on PlayStation DualSense Gamepads

By Samantha Wiley
Console company PlayStation recently said that its DualSense controllers will support multi-device pairing this year.

The PlayStation DualSense gamepad will undergo a new quality-of-life feature, allowing multiple devices to be paired with it. Users should be able to switch quickly between the devices without having to re-pair. Currently, users have to press several buttons for the controller to enter ‘pairing mode’, then allow it on the other device via settings. The new feature assigns all the face buttons, e.g., Square, Cross, Circle, and Triangle, to a unique device. Users can then press the PS button and a face button to toggle between them.

Indicator lights on the controller will show the connection type. Four lights mean the device is assigned to the Square button, while one light means it’s assigned to the Triangle button, and so on. Sony did not say exactly when the update will become available to the public.

