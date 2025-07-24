Multiple Apple Device Insurance ‘AppleCare One’ Launches

Apple recently debuted a new AppleCare One subscription plan for covering multiple devices.

The service starts at $19.99 monthly and covers three devices, with users able to add more for $5.99 per device. AppleCare One includes all existing AppleCare+ benefits, including accidental damage repairs, battery coverage, and priority support, among others. The plan is flexible enough that users can change devices at any time, and four-year-old products can be added as well. Any time a user trades in their products for a new one, the plan changes automatically to cover the new device.

Loss and theft protection for the Apple Watch and iPad is supported. This is a welcome plus since it previously covered the iPhone only. The cost of enrolling is the same regardless of the product. Apple said customers can save around $11 compared to enrolling Apple products separately through AppleCare+. The subscription is available in the US.