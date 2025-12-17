Apple

Multiple Unreleased Apple Devices Leaked

By Samantha Wiley
Leaks regarding future iOS updates and devices for Apple have surfaced. A prototype Apple device powering the early version of iOS 26 was apparently sold, and the individual who purchased it shared the details of the software.


A list of devices that are yet to be released have been shared by an anonymous source. As seen in the beta, there are codes referring to these unreleased Apple devices and iOS features, like an Apple Studio Display 2, which has a code of J527 and J427, a mounted Home hub variant with a code of J491, a base version of the Home hub with code J490, and an AirTag 2 and Apple TV with codes B589 and J355 respectively.

Multiple devices like the home hub, iPad, and AirTag 2 are anticipated for an early launch next year, while the other devices will see a release later in 2026. There are no release dates given for the devices that have been leaked.


