Multispectral Imaging Technology Reportedly Being Explored by Apple

A supply chain outside China reports that Apple is researching multispectral imaging technology for the cameras of their future iPhones that could enhance detection of materials, and improve image processing and Visual Intelligence.

Digital Chat Station, a leaker on Weibo, posted that Apple is weighing out components that are associated with multispectral imaging, but testing has not started, hinting that the technology Apple plans to use is in the exploratory phase.

Multispectral imaging is different from the standard photography of smartphones that rely on blue, green and red light alone. The technology gets image data with the use of multiple wavelength bands that are distinct, adding sensitivity to spectral ranges that are narrow and near-infrared sensitivity. It could improve the overall processing of images, but would need more complex designs for the sensors. It is not expected that the technology will be coming to iPhones in the near future, as it’s still in the exploratory stage.