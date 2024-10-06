NBA 2K25 arrives on Apple Arcade

Sports title NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition has gone live on the Apple Arcade.

Advertisements

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition can be downloaded from the App Store or with a subscription to Apple Arcade. The game features indoor and outdoor streetball courts, with quests to gain MyPLAYER items, the ability to recruit legends for streetball mode, and online ranked play against others. PvP ranked matches will allow players to see if they can top the leaderboards. In addition, there’s a new badge system for the MyPLAYER mode and a revamped Greatest Mode for unlocking NBA Superstars.

The game is supported on Apple devices such as the Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Subscribers should be able to see it as a title on Apple Arcade and download it onto their devices. Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service offering hundreds of games, all of which do not have in-app purchases or ads.