Apple

NBA 2K25 arrives on Apple Arcade

By Samantha Wiley
NBA 2K25

Sports title NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition has gone live on the Apple Arcade.

Advertisements

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition can be downloaded from the App Store or with a subscription to Apple Arcade. The game features indoor and outdoor streetball courts, with quests to gain MyPLAYER items, the ability to recruit legends for streetball mode, and online ranked play against others. PvP ranked matches will allow players to see if they can top the leaderboards. In addition, there’s a new badge system for the MyPLAYER mode and a revamped Greatest Mode for unlocking NBA Superstars.

NBA 2K25

The game is supported on Apple devices such as the Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Subscribers should be able to see it as a title on Apple Arcade and download it onto their devices. Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service offering hundreds of games, all of which do not have in-app purchases or ads.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
Apple releases new iPhone 16 camera control Ad Video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple silicon chips
Amkor and TSMC launch new chip production partnership
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
OLED screen with TDDI might arrive in iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify adds offline backup in premium tier
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil with USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 goes live
1 Min Read
iPadOS 18.0.1
iPadOS 18.0.1 launches for the M4 iPad Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to have A18 chip and in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for M4 iPad Pro is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Gmail
Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
Lost your password?