NBA 2K25 heading to Apple Arcade lineup

Four new games are set to arrive on the Apple Arcade service on October 3.

Smash Hit+, Furistas Cat Cafe+, Food Truck Pup+, and NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition will be going live on Apple Arcade starting on October 5, as stated in the official press release in the Apple Newsroom section. NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition will be supported on the Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone, while Food Truck Pup+, Smash Hit+, and Furistas Cat Cafe+ will be available on the iPad and iPhone. Food Truck Pup+ is a canine-themed restaurant simulator that tasks players to set up their own food trucks, while Furistas Cat Cafe+ is a cat-collecting game with a cafe simulator thrown in. In the meantime, Smash Hit+ tasks players to destroy obstacles in time with the game’s sounds.

Also worth noting is the addition of Balatro+, which will be supported on Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.