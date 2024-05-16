New accessibility features announced in iOS 18

Apple announced a preview of upcoming accessibility features arriving on visionOS 2, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18.

New accessibility features come just in time for the Global Accessibility Awareness Day, with Apple adding Vehicle Motion Cues, Vocal Shortcuts, Music Haptics, and Eye Tracking into the mix. Vision Pro users will have their own set, including Dim Flashing Lights, Smart Invert, Reduce Transparency, and Live Captions while Mac users gain Personal Voice in Mandarin and keyboard shortcut customization for VoiceOver.

Eye Tracking uses AI to give users the ability to navigate the iPhone and iPad with their eyes via a front-facing camera plus on-device machine learning. With Vehicle Motion Cues, a set of animated dots around the screen edges represent motion in the vehicle to reduce sensory conflict. CarPlay will have Sound Recognition, Color Filters, and Voice Control as well. iOS 18 is expected to be announced during this year’s WWDC.