New Accessories For Apple 

Accessory makers and Apple have collaborated with one another to provide cables, chargers, power banks, and stands in bright colors like pink, teal, and blue for the summer. This will be available for many countries, including the United States.

The accessories are exclusively available in the Apple Retail store and online store. Among the accessories added today, a notable one is a PopSocket Low-Pro, the thinnest available accessory you can buy at $39.95 that serves as a stand and a grip for your iPhone.

The accessory makers that are included are Nimble, Twelve South, Belkin, Mophie, Schosche, Herschel, and Belkin, offering power banks, charms for AirTags, cables, cloud sling, organizer tech, and a knit puck.

Apple also provides accessories from its online store that are not included in the refresh, and in seasonal colors like the podium 3in1 wireless charger from Nimble.