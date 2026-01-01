New Ads Shared By Apple

Apple has begun sharing new ads on social media emphasizing the Apple Watch as a tool for motivation. Owners of the Apple Watch run away from a bar stool, recliner or bed in a series of spots for “quit quitting” where they all give us a peek of the Apple Watch Workout app.

Every ad uploaded has the tagline “Don’t Give In” at the end, and each one says that the majority of people will be quitting their New Year’s resolutions by the 9th of January. All the ads are titled “Quit Quitting with Apple Watch.” The ads are being shared on YouTube Shorts and Social media.

The ads are being shared ahead of the upcoming year, connected with New Year’s Resolutions to promote the Apple Watch and to help users stick with their resolutions. The Apple Watch can give you updates on your activity segment and pace when you are running.