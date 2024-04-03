Apple

New AirPods Max firmware launches

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

A new firmware update for the AirPods Max has arrived.

Apple recently updated its AirPods Max firmware to 6A325, with the previous one being 6A324. The last firmware update was released in January, making this the second time this year in a span of three months. Historically, Apple has not revealed any specifics for its firmware updates, only that it comes with bug fixes and performance improvements. It’s believed that the new 6A325 firmware update is the same.

Firmware updates are usually done over the air and are initiated when the AirPods Max is connected to an iOS device. In addition, the battery charge has to be sufficient enough for a successful installation. Users can check their current AirPods Max firmware by going to Settings, General, About, AirPods, and Firmware Version. The AirPods have to be connected to the device for the information to show.

