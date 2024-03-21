New AirTag firmware update goes live

Apple recently launched a new firmware update for the Apple AirTag accessory.

The latest build for the AirTags is now 2A73, otherwise known as 2.0.73, up from the October 2023 release which was 2A61. As is customary for Apple, release notes are not included in the firmware update, nor can they be seen on the official website. It’s worth noting that the firmware update will be on a rolling basis, with one percent of AirTag customers getting the update over the air, slowly expanding to 10 percent by March 26. This will expand to 25% of users in April 2, then to everyone on April 9.

The new AirTag firmware is expected to feature performance improvements and bug fixes. Apple does not have a strict requirement for forcing a firmware update, but it’s usually done by connecting the item tracker to an iPhone and going to Settings.