New AirTag May Debut Soon

Apple may be planning on launching the next-generation AirTag soon, according to Bloomberg.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that Apple may have a new AirTag that’s ‘nearly ready’ to debut. The analyst said last year that it would launch by the middle of 2025, and it’s now a few more weeks before the midpoint. In the Q&A section, he said that the AirTag is ready, but it’s hardly notable and may not make an appearance during WWDC 2025.

There are several upgrades rumored for the tracker, including the inclusion of the 2nd-generation UW chip, spatial computing integration (supposedly for the Vision Pro), and a higher resistance to tampering. No major redesigns are expected. Apple has not made any official announcement about the AirTags 2. The first-generation AirTag was made public in April 2021 at an Apple event. The item tracker has a $29 price tag in the US.