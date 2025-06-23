Apple

New Apple Accessories Launch on Apple Store and Apple Online

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has released new accessories in new color options.

Several accessory companies have worked with Apple to introduce cables, power banks, cases, stands, and chargers in colors such as Deep Purple, Coral, and Teal. It’s said that these products are to celebrate the start of summer in different countries. The products are available to purchase in Apple Stores and on Apple.com. The brands that worked with Apple are Twelve South, Tech21, Scosche, Satechi, SanDisk, PopSockets, Nimble, Mophie, Herschel, Belkin, and Anker.

Some of the products highlighted are the teal-colored Wally Stretch wall charger by Nimble, the multi-color Curve Mini Stand by Twelve South, the coral-colored MagGo 5,000mAh MagGo Power Bank by Anker, the Deep Purple Magnetic Wallet Stand by Satechi, and the coral-colored WatchIt Keychain Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger by Scosche. It’s worth noting that these products are available starting today and can be bought on the official Apple website.

