New Apple AirTag firmware rolls out

Firmware version 1.0.291 for the Apple AirTag is now rolling out for users. However, there are no support notes to say what changed or what has been updated.

Apple AirTag users won’t have a way to force the firmware update as it doesn’t have a menu for doing so. The only method is waiting for the update to arrive on their devices and get installed automatically. They can check the firmware version by going to the Find My app, heading to ‘Items’ and choosing the AirTag device and tapping the battery icon.

The first firmware update for Apple AirTags was introduced in June, with anti-stalking features and smaller notification windows.

In related news, Apple is currently developing an Android app with the Find My and AirTag support. It’s unclear whether the firmware update is to further enhance the anti-stalking feature or as a precursor for Android app integration.