New Apple Arcade Ad Revealed

Apple has released a new ad for its game service Apple Arcade ahead of Super Bowl. The minute-long video, available to view on Apple’s official YouTube channel showcases games such as Oceanhorn 2, Ultimate Rivals: The Rink and LEGO Builder’s Journey on people as they ride the subway, go home, pass time on the road and hang out at home. In the end, the viewer is encouraged to ‘try’ the subscription for free at the App Store.

Apple Arcade

An ad which features Oceanhorn 2 played by the protagonist is also shared alongside the video. In related news, Apple.com visitors will see a pleasant surprise in the form of Apple Arcade characters popping up on various sections.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and has over a hundred ad-free titles and zero in-app purchases. Most recently, games Butter Royale and Secret Oops! have been added to the growing library of exclusive titles.

