New Apple Arcade games to arrive in April

A slew of new and refreshed titles are set to arrive on Apple’s gaming platform in April.

Apple recently announced three new games on April 4, namely Sago Mini Trips+, Super Monster Ate My Condo+, and Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game, while Super Monster is a tile-matching game. Sago Mini Trips is a children’s game with vehicles as the main element. Aside from the three games mentioned, Apple will also add Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle on Apple Arcade Vision Pro beginning April 25.

Apple has released an official statement about the upcoming games. Apple Arcade is a gaming platform where subscribers pay a monthly fee and enjoy a growing library of titles. It’s worth noting that the games do not have in-app purchases and ads. Apple Arcade launched in November 2019 and offers hundreds of games that can be played on the Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.