Apple

New Apple Arcade games to arrive in April

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Arcade Games

A slew of new and refreshed titles are set to arrive on Apple’s gaming platform in April.

Advertisements

Apple recently announced three new games on April 4, namely Sago Mini Trips+, Super Monster Ate My Condo+, and Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop. Puyo Puyo is a puzzle game, while Super Monster is a tile-matching game. Sago Mini Trips is a children’s game with vehicles as the main element. Aside from the three games mentioned, Apple will also add Solitaire Stories and Crossy Road Castle on Apple Arcade Vision Pro beginning April 25.

Apple Arcade Games

Apple has released an official statement about the upcoming games. Apple Arcade is a gaming platform where subscribers pay a monthly fee and enjoy a growing library of titles. It’s worth noting that the games do not have in-app purchases and ads. Apple Arcade launched in November 2019 and offers hundreds of games that can be played on the Vision Pro, Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $50 Off on the New M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED supplier drops out of next Apple Watch Ultra
1 Min Read
iOS 17.3.1
Downgrading to iOS 17.3.1 no longer possible
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
Get $60 Off the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Belgium receives Apple Maps cycling update
1 Min Read
iPads
New iPads to be revealed in March or April
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro
Hearing aid mode to appear on iOS 18
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
The 2023 MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ adds advertising executive in latest hire
1 Min Read
iPad
8.5 million OLED panels ready for upcoming iPad demand
1 Min Read
MLS Season
Free promo trial of MLS season pass ongoing
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds+ is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?