New Apple Card ads go live

Apple recently shared several videos that feature the Apple Card.

Advertisements

The short ads, titled ‘Ladder’, ‘Sock’, and ‘Sweater’ are available to watch on the official Apple YouTube channel and are a few seconds in length. In ‘Ladder’ a man hurriedly makes a payment on his iPhone while his wife stands on a tall ladder cleaning the gutter. In ‘Sock’, a man stares at his old sock with a hole and receives a Daily Cash notification, which he uses to shop for a new one. In ‘Sweater’, a man tries on a sweater that’s clearly too short; the wife immediately buys a replacement and shows him the order.

All three videos have the tagline ‘reboot your credit card’ in the closing seconds. Plus, a link to the the Apple Card page has been added on the video description. Apple Card is only available in the US, with support in other countries coming soon.