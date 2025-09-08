New Apple Card Offer For Uber Eats and Uber 

You can get Daily Cash of 5% when you use your Apple Card in Apple Pay for transactions in Uber Eats, Uber, and other websites. The 5% daily cash is capped at 500 combined in Uber Eats and Uber transactions, so the max you can get from the promo is $25.

Usually, the Apple card only offers a 3% cash back for transactions made on Uber Eats and Uber. What’s more, you can receive a 6-month trial of Uber One at no cost when you sign up at the Uber Eats website, using the Apple Card with Apple Pay, and receive benefits like savings and more offers for both delivered from Uber Eats and Uber rides.

The credit card from Apple is only accessible in the United States. The promo will be running from now through the 30th of September, so sign up now and get up to $25 cash back during the promo period.