New Apple Card promo gives away $300 bonus for Sign-Ups

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has launched a new promotion that offers a $300 bonus for new Apple Card customers.

The email offer comes to select iPhone owners and presents them with an enticing hook in the form of a $300 bonus as Daily Cash. It’s worth noting that the promotion is only available in the US at this time and possibly extend to other regions if successful. The condition is that once approved and activated, the Apple Card user must spend at least $1,500 in their first 60 days. From there, Apple will deposit $300 in the form of Daily Cash, which can be sent to the Apple Cash account or Apple Card Savings account.

Apple does not normally offer sign-up or welcome bonuses for its Apple Card, but then it faced stiff competition and eventually caved. Historically, the Cupertino-based company offers $200, $100, and $50 bonuses in certain periods for interested people.

